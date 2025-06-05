Ghaziabad: Activists try to set afire truck after suspicion over meat

Ghaziabad: Around 80-100 unidentified right-wing activists allegedly tried to torch a truck in Bhojpur on Tuesday night suspecting it to be carrying cattle meat or remains and also thrashed its driver and co-driver, police said. Police said the mob damaged the truck and could burn only its rain cover. The fire was doused. (Representational image)

Police have registered two FIRs, one against the truck drivers who are now arrested, and the other against the mob.

Police said the incident took place around 8pm on Bhojpur to Farid Nagar road, when the activists stopped the Punjab’s Mohali-bound truck coming from a Hapur market, and allegedly thrashed the two people.

“It was alleged that the truck was transporting remains of a cow, and the mob also tried to set it afire. With timely police intervention, the truck was saved. A veterinary doctor was called to the spot who found that there was skin of cattle in the truck. One of these was white in colour, which further angered the activists,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary.

Police registered a first information report against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act following a complaint from local Bajrang Dal convenor Madhur Nehra.

“The veterinary doctor called on the spot confirmed that one of the skins found in the truck was whitish, and it was related to a cow. Truck driver and the co-driver were arrested after the FIR. Police also took cognizance of the violence and rioting and registered another FIR against 80-100 unidentified people on Wednesday,” said assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar circle) Gyan Prakash Rai.