Ghaziabad: Delhi Police cop held for accidental death using stolen car

Ghaziabad: A Delhi Police constable has been arrested for allegedly running over a 65-year-old man, killing him, in Ghaziabad's Surya Nagar locality on December 14. In the course of the probe, officers discovered that the constable was allegedly using a car that was stolen three years ago from Noida, officials said on Thursday.

While the Delhi Police did not respond to queries about the incident, a senior officer aware of the incident said that the constable was suspended since an FIR had been filed.

Ghaziabad’s Link Road police filed the FIR, with charges of rash driving and acts endangering life and personal safety of others, on December 15 on a complaint from Surya Nagar resident Rajat Saini, who alleged that his father, Jai Prakash Saini, was hit by an unidentified speeding car while he was out for his morning walk at 6.25am on December 14.

“The 65-year-old man was injured in the accident. He was first rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to a private hospital, where he succumbed on December 21. This Tuesday, the unidentified driver arrived again at Surya Nagar to meet someone. In between, locals identified the car, nabbed the driver and handed him over to police. The man was identified as Delhi police constable Deepak Kumar and arrested,” said Shweta Yadav, assistant commissioner of police(Sahibabad circle).

“When we checked the car’s details further, it emerged to have been stolen three years ago from Noida Sector 58. During questioning, the suspect tried to pose as the car’s owner while he was not. He was arrested under BNS sections for causing death in an accident and also for impersonation for posing as the owner of the car. His senior officials in Delhi police were also informed about the case. Further investigation related to the accident and stolen car are underway,” the ACP said.