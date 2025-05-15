Ghaziabad: DM sets up committee to probe drain breach at Siddharth Vihar

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) has set up a three-member committee to investigate a breach of drain at Siddharth Vihar which had flooded basements of Prateek Grand highrise for about five days in early May. Following the incident on May 2, the corporation officials maintained that the drain got breached as the developer (Prateek Group) was allegedly digging up a basement in one of its under-construction areas of the highrise, and did not construct a retaining wall, which finally breached the drain. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“As of now, the breach in the drain has been plugged by the laying of big pipes. I will hold a meeting with the corporation and officials of UP Avas Vikas to find a solution for the old drain. Meanwhile, on directions of the divisional commissioner (Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod), I have formed a three-member team, which is headed by additional district magistrate (city) and the team will submit a report within 15 days. The developer has also given a complaint to the divisional commissioner, and this will also be a part of the inquiry,” said DM Deepak Meena.

Officials of the municipal corporation had said that the old drain carries about 30 million litres per day (mld) of drain water from civic agency’s areas of Vijay Nagar and Pratap Vihar, and goes towards Siddharth Vihar which is under the jurisdiction of UP Avas Vikas (UP housing and development board).

Following the incident on May 2, the corporation officials maintained that the drain got breached as the developer (Prateek Group) was allegedly digging up a basement in one of its under-construction areas of the highrise, and did not construct a retaining wall, which finally breached the drain.

The UP Avas Vikas officials have maintained that the corporation’s old drain is “non-cemented” and is over 50 years old; besides, it also carries huge discharge from corporation areas to its Siddharth Vihar township before falling into river Hindon.

Officials of the UP Avas Vikas on May 2 also registered a first information report (FIR) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing, or constructing buildings, etc., mischief causing loss or damages, and acts endangering the life and personal safety of others.

The FIR was lodged against the developer and other persons at Vijay Nagar police station.

Following the breach, about 3,000 families residing in Prateek Grand highrise were badly affected for about five days due to flooding of basements. They said that lifts were shut while many vehicles were also submerged in filthy water.

The highrise has 24 towers of 26 to 28 storeys each.

Spokesperson of the Prateek Group maintained that there was an alleged diversion of the drain by another developer (taking up a project nearby), which led to the breach of the drain and flooded Prateek Group’s under-construction site.

“We have also raised a complaint on different issues related to the incident, and the divisional commissioner has also sought an inquiry and a report on different points raised by us,” the spokesperson added.

In his communication sent to the Ghaziabad DM, the divisional commissioner on May 13 has sought inquiry on 10 different points.

The commissioner has directed to inquire about the direction and flow of the drain, its width, and the ownership; whether the drain was obstructed and persons responsible for such diversion, if any; to specify position if there has been a diversion; and whether the Avas Vikas gave any sort of consent for diversion of the drain, among others.