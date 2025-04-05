Ghaziabad: Man missing for 3 days found dead in neighbour’s water tank

Ghaziabad: Police on Friday morning recovered body of a 25-year-old man under mysterious circumstances from inside a water tank, placed on first floor of his neighbour’s water plant in Loni’s Uttaranchal Vihar colony in Ghaziabad, officers said, adding that the man went missing since March 31. Police said that the water tank was about 1,000 litres capacity, and it was still not clear if the deceased fell inside, or was dumped in it for murder. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the man as Satyam Kumar alias Pintu who left home around 10pm on March 31 and never returned thereafter.

“His family launched a search for him, and finally they gave a missing complaint to the police on Thursday. Friday morning, a woman from the family of their neighbour, who runs a water packaging plant, sensed some foul smell. She went to the first floor, opened the 1,000-litre water tank, and found a body inside. Police was informed and his family identified him by clothes,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Ankur Vihar circle.

Later, the family of the deceased and locals protested near the site and did not let the police take away the body for autopsy. They alleged it was a murder and sought arrest of the water plant owner Arun Sharma. However, the agitated locals were pacified, and the body was sent for an autopsy.

The victim’s family said that the body was discovered around 8am.

“There was some fight between my son and Arun, and I called my son back. Arun also went away. Thereafter, my son did not return after he went out the same night. We searched a lot for him. Today, Arun’s mother came to the water plant, and opened it. She then went to the first floor with the help of a ladder. She said that there was some foul smell. Then, some locals went upstairs to see and found the body. I suspect that Arun is behind the incident,” said Ombir Singh, father of the deceased.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report to find out the cause of death. The family of the deceased have given us a complaint alleging murder and raised suspicion on the water plant owner, Arun Sharma. However, we will act in accordance with the evidence and also on the basis of findings of the autopsy report,” the ACP added.

Officers at the Loni police station said that they have received a complaint from the family of the deceased. “The autopsy report is awaited as it is being conducted by a panel of doctors. The complaint is with us, and we are investigating,” said Harendra Malik, station house officer, Loni Border police station.