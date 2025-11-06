Ghaziabad: Software engineer, 27, found dead at Indirapuram hotel

Ghaziabad: A 27-year-old software engineer, employed with a private firm in Noida, allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, police said, adding that the body was recovered on Wednesday morning but no suicide note was recovered from his room. ACP Yadav said that the deceased’s family is yet to file any complaint since they are currently occupied with death rituals. (Representational image)

The deceased, originally from Meerut, had checked in the hotel in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on November 2. On Wednesday around 8.30 am when the hotel staff knocked at the room, he did not open. “The staff members then broke open the door, and found him hanging from a ceiling fan. Police were informed and they seized a laptop, a liquor bottle, and his other belongings from the room,” said assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram circle) Shweta Yadav.

Police said the body was sent for autopsy, and the family of the deceased was also informed.

“The man was unmarried. He stayed at PG accommodation in Noida and also in Meerut. He attended his office from both locations. Likewise, he checked into the hotel in Indirapuram on November 2 and stayed there,” said an officer from Indirapuram police station.

Relatives of the deceased demanded that the death must be thoroughly probed.

“For the past three days he had been staying in the hotel. It seems that there were some hidden things behind his death, as he was a very positive person. We suspect that he was facing torture by someone, and due to social fear, he took the drastic step. We suspect the role of a woman behind all this and there could be a man along with the woman. For the past couple of months, he had not been paying any part of his salary to the family,” said a relative of the deceased man.

Ravendra Kumar, station house officer (Indirapuram police station), said, “The role of any woman or any other person or any other reasons behind the incident will be investigated after a police complaint.”

ACP Yadav said that the deceased’s family is yet to file any complaint since they are currently occupied with death rituals.

“We will register the complaint based on the complaint, and will investigate in detail. His phone, laptop will also give us clues about the incident,” the ACP added.