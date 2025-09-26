Ghaziabad: Three booked after jeweller shot dead self in high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension

Ghaziabad: Police have registered an FIR against three people for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 32-year-old gold trader who shot himself dead at his high-rise apartment complex in Raj Nagar Extension on Wednesday, said police officers, adding that one of the accused, a 65-year-old woman, was arrested on Thursday, officials said. In his complaint, the victim’s brother, a resident of northeast Delhi, alleged that the accused not only defaulted on payments but also threatened the trader whenever he demanded his dues. (Representational image)

According to police, the trader shot himself with his licensed revolver inside his car parked in the society basement. Investigators recovered a note from the spot, in which he named three people who had allegedly taken gold worth over ₹1 crore from him but were not paying up.

“Based on the note and the statement of the victim’s family, we registered an FIR against the three. One of them has been arrested,” said Upasna Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Nandgram circle.

The FIR, lodged at Nandgram police station on Wednesday night on the complaint of the victim’s brother, invoked sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his complaint, the victim’s brother, a resident of northeast Delhi, alleged that the accused not only defaulted on payments but also threatened the trader whenever he demanded his dues. “Unable to recover the money and facing repeated threats, my brother took the extreme step,” the FIR quoted him as saying.

Police said the matter is under investigation and the role of each suspect is being examined.