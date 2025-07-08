Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Affordable cancer care on govt hospital’s agenda

ByMaria Khan
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 06:44 AM IST

As part of the initiative, GIMS and Kalyan Singh super speciality cancer institute and hospital (KSSSCI), Lucknow signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for long-term collaboration

GREATER NOIDA: In a significant move to strengthen cancer care infrastructure in western Uttar Pradesh, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, has initiated a comprehensive expansion of its oncology services with a focus on affordable radiation therapy and public sector collaborations, officials said Monday.

Director of GIMS, Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Kumar Gupta, stressed on the importance of providing quality and affordable cancer care in the public sector and said the centre would also allow the institute to train and retain qualified oncology professionals. (HT Photos)
Director of GIMS, Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Kumar Gupta, stressed on the importance of providing quality and affordable cancer care in the public sector and said the centre would also allow the institute to train and retain qualified oncology professionals. (HT Photos)

With cancer treatment costs often running into lakhs, radiation therapy remains out of reach for many patients, especially in private facilities where the cost per patient ranges between 1.5 to 3 lakh, officials said.

To bridge this critical gap, GIMS is developing a government-supported radiation therapy centre, aimed at offering services under public health financing schemes, thereby making advanced treatment financially accessible and equitable.

For this, a coordination meeting of oncology experts and policy-makers was recently hosted, with the discussions focused on both infrastructural and academic expansion in oncology, said officials.

Director of GIMS, Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Kumar Gupta, stressed the importance of providing quality and affordable cancer care in the public sector and said the centre would also allow the institute to train and retain qualified oncology professionals.

“With this initiative, we are not only expanding services but also committing to ethical, affordable and quality oncology care”, said director, GIMS Greater Noida.

As part of the initiative, GIMS and Kalyan Singh super speciality cancer institute and hospital (KSSSCI), Lucknow signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for long-term collaboration.

The agreement includes joint research programs, faculty and student exchange, oncology development programs, and tele-oncomedicine services to enhance outreach and training..

