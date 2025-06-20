Girl, 9, raped by ‘father’s friends’ in Noida Sector 21; 3 arrested

Police have arrested three men for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl over the past month in Noida’s Sector 21, officials said on Thursday. The accused, who police said are friends of the victim’s father, were booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The horrific case came to light on Tuesday when the girl’s father took her to a private hospital after she complained of persistent illness. (Representational images)

The horrific case came to light on Tuesday when the girl’s father took her to a private hospital after she complained of persistent illness. During the medical examination, doctors confirmed signs of sexual assault and immediately alerted the authorities.

According to police officials, the victim is a Class 1 student who lives with her father and two siblings—an elder brother and younger sister—in the servant quarters of a house where her father is employed. The family has resided in Sector 21 for about 25 years, and the parents are currently separated.

The three accused—a 35-year-old from Sector 123 who irons clothes; a 50-year-old security guard who lives in Sector 48; and a 55-year-old from Harola who is a driver —were regular visitors to the family’s home. HT is not identifying the three men because it could lead to the victim’s identification as well.

“These men were regular visitors to the family’s home and took advantage of their access to target the child when she was alone,” explained a senior police officer involved in the investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The victim’s elder brother explained how the family uncovered the rape. “My sister was feeling unwell the past week. When her health started to deteriorate, she informed my father that his friends had sexually assaulted her,” he told HT. “The doctors confirmed the assault during examination and informed police, after which we filed a formal complaint.”

Police confirmed that they were informed by doctors at the private hospital. “Once we got the information, we rushed to the spot and counselled the minor. The girl revealed that her father’s three friends who also work close to her home allegedly raped her in three different dates in the last one month,” said a senior police officer, part of the investigation requesting anonymity.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Sumit Shukla outlined the charges: “We have registered the case under BNS sections 137(2) for kidnapping, 74 for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and 65 for rape, along with relevant POCSO Act sections at Sector 20 police station.”

The three suspects were arrested on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody before being produced in court on Thursday. Investigators are working to determine if this was an isolated incident or part of a broader pattern of abuse.

“We are thoroughly examining all claims made by the survivor and her family,” ADCP Shukla added, noting that the girl’s condition is currently stable.

The case has sent shockwaves through the area, raising questions about child safety and the vulnerability of domestic workers’ children. Police have assured the public of a thorough investigation and strict legal action against the perpetrators.