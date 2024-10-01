Girl students complain of intruders in hostel, but principal, cops not convinced

Students of Mayawati Government Women’s Polytechnic college claimed that intruders allegedly entered their hostel on the campus in Greater Noida’s Badalpur village on Friday, prompting them to file a police complaint on Saturday (September 28). The issue came to fore after students filed a formal police complaint on Saturday, in which the student alleged that despite multiple complaints to the administration, no concrete action was taken. (Representational image)

Students said such intrusions have happened in the past as well, and though they have raised the matter to the college administration before as well, “no action was taken and an attempt was made to suppress the matter”.

The issue came to fore after students filed a formal police complaint on Saturday, in which the student alleged that despite multiple complaints to the administration, no concrete action was taken to ascertain who the alleged miscreants were and how they entered the college premises.

“For some time now, unknown persons have been entering the hostel at will. We informed the principal and teachers, but they didn’t take us seriously and tried to hush up the matter. Even on Monday night, some people were spotted on the hostel roof,” the students said in their complaint.

Following the students’ complaint, an inspection team comprising subdivisional magistrate (Dadri) Anuj Nehra, district inspector of schools Dharmveer Singh, and senior police officers from the Badalpur police station visited the campus and instructed the administration to install CCTV cameras in areas that lacked surveillance.

The installation of CCTV cameras is currently underway, and would be finished by Wednesday, said principal SN Singh.

However, both the local police and the college principal expressed reservations about the students’ claims. “I have not seen anyone entering the premises, and neither has any of our staff. The police also support our version. However, students insist someone had entered their building. We’re not saying that their fears are unfounded, but we believe that they are afraid of something else. I’m not sure what exactly that could be,” said Singh.

Amresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur police station, said, “The students reported hearing sounds but did not actually see anyone. We responded immediately but found no evidence of an intruder. Given the high boundary walls of the campus, it’s unlikely that someone entered unnoticed,” Kumar said.