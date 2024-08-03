GNIDA plans to repair roads, parks in industrial areas

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is planning to carry out maintenance work in damaged parks and repair the dilapidated roads in the industrial areas of Greater Noida affected due to wear and tear or waterlogging, officials said on Friday. The authority is planning the works after a meeting was held with entrepreneurs from the Indian Industries Association of Greater Noida, wherein several issues were highlighted by them. (HT Photo)

The works will involve repairment of potholes to ensure a smooth commute for road users while plans are also afoot to carry out maintenance works in parks, the officials informed.

Greater Noida comprises several industrial sectors including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Xi, Delta, Surajpur Industrial area, Ecotech, Site C industrial area, Knowledge Park, among others.

“It was brought to my notice that various issues were being faced by the entrepreneurs in industrial areas of Greater Noida. The pressing issues included damaged parks and poor road conditions. Certain issues regarding garbage collection were also brought to the fore wherein, concerns were raised on the disposal of municipal solid waste in vacant plots within the city,” said Saumya Srivastava, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

Officials informed that assurance has been given for a swift action regarding the problems.

“The concerned project managers and officials of the horticulture department have been directed to conduct field visits and identify roads riddled with potholes and needing urgent repairs. Officials have been directed to float tenders and take up repairs on priority,” the ACEO added.

Recently, GNIDA identified as many as 10 water bodies/ponds located in parts of Greater Noida for their revival, to ensure that they are not encroached or destroyed.

Rotary Club of Delhi South Delhi has been given the responsibility of revival/rejuvenation of the water bodies in Greater Noida by the authority, informed officials.