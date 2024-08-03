 GNIDA plans to repair roads, parks in industrial areas - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GNIDA plans to repair roads, parks in industrial areas

ByMaria Khan
Aug 03, 2024 08:22 AM IST

The works will involve repairment of potholes to ensure a smooth commute for road users while plans are also afoot to carry out maintenance works in parks

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is planning to carry out maintenance work in damaged parks and repair the dilapidated roads in the industrial areas of Greater Noida affected due to wear and tear or waterlogging, officials said on Friday.

The authority is planning the works after a meeting was held with entrepreneurs from the Indian Industries Association of Greater Noida, wherein several issues were highlighted by them. (HT Photo)
The authority is planning the works after a meeting was held with entrepreneurs from the Indian Industries Association of Greater Noida, wherein several issues were highlighted by them. (HT Photo)

The authority is planning the works after a meeting was held with entrepreneurs from the Indian Industries Association of Greater Noida, wherein several issues were highlighted by them.

The works will involve repairment of potholes to ensure a smooth commute for road users while plans are also afoot to carry out maintenance works in parks, the officials informed.

Greater Noida comprises several industrial sectors including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Xi, Delta, Surajpur Industrial area, Ecotech, Site C industrial area, Knowledge Park, among others.

“It was brought to my notice that various issues were being faced by the entrepreneurs in industrial areas of Greater Noida. The pressing issues included damaged parks and poor road conditions. Certain issues regarding garbage collection were also brought to the fore wherein, concerns were raised on the disposal of municipal solid waste in vacant plots within the city,” said Saumya Srivastava, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

Officials informed that assurance has been given for a swift action regarding the problems.

“The concerned project managers and officials of the horticulture department have been directed to conduct field visits and identify roads riddled with potholes and needing urgent repairs. Officials have been directed to float tenders and take up repairs on priority,” the ACEO added.

Recently, GNIDA identified as many as 10 water bodies/ponds located in parts of Greater Noida for their revival, to ensure that they are not encroached or destroyed.

Rotary Club of Delhi South Delhi has been given the responsibility of revival/rejuvenation of the water bodies in Greater Noida by the authority, informed officials.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Noida / GNIDA plans to repair roads, parks in industrial areas
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On