Gold worth 20 lakh stolen from jewellery shop in Noida Sector 27

Two men posing as customers at a jewellery shop at Atta Market in Noida’s Sector 27 on Tuesday afternoon fled with gold jewellery worth ₹20 lakh, said police.

The incident occurred at Kamakhya Jewellers owned by Sudeep Bhaskar (55), a resident of Ashok Nagar in Delhi, who has been running the jewellery shop for the last four years with his daughter Hina Bhaskar (28).

“Two men came to the shop around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon and bought a silver pendant for ₹300. They started talking to my father and wanted to see gold pendants for women and gold rings for men. My father showed them the jewellery, which was stored in two different boxes. When the customers said they didn’t like the designs, my father asked me to go to our storage unit and get more jewellery,” said Hina.

When Hina left the shop, one of the suspects kept her father engaged in conversation while the other accused shoved the two boxes of the gold jewellery under his shirt and left.

“My father had turned his back towards the men as he was taking out some jewellery from the locker. When he turned, there was only one man while the other one had left. When my father asked the second man, he left the shop saying he will look for him. As soon as the second man left the shop, my father noticed that the boxes were missing and ran after them,” said Hina.

“My father was screaming ‘thief thief’ as he ran after the two men. To avoid suspicion, the suspect who left the shop later started screaming the same as he ran behind his accomplice,” said Hina.

By this time, Hina had returned to the shop and immediately informed police about the incident. The whole incident was captured in the shop’s CCTV camera.

“My father ran after the suspects for quite sometime but they fled towards Sector 18 market. We have submitted a written complaint at Sector 20 police station,” said Hina.

Police teams reached the spot after receiving information. “An FIR has been being registered under relevant sections of the IPC. We are trying to identify the suspects from the CCTV footage. We have launched a search operation in Sector 18 market and other nearby areas. They will be arrested soon.” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

“My father is under trauma and his health has deteriorated since the theft. Our family is already under debt as my younger brother is critically ill and underwent an expensive surgery recently. My father usually remains ill hence, I run the shop on most days,” said Hina.

Meanwhile, the Noida Jewellers Welfare Association has urged jewellers in the city to stay alert.

“All gold traders should always take safety measures during business hours. They must install high quality CCTV cameras, keep a security guard at the shop and always note down the contact number of their customers,” said S K Jain, general secretary of the association.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON