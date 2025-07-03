Govt schools in Gautam Budh Nagar to get mobile labs, robotics training

GREATER NOIDA District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma presided over the MoU signing ceremony on Wednesday. (HT Photos)

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the HCLFoundation to bring digital learning labs across 72 government schools in the district. Of these, 12 selected schools will get integrated mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) labs under the partnership, according to officials.

The partnership will cover both primary and secondary education institutions— specifically, 54 primary schools and 18 secondary schools, said officials.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, who presided over the signing ceremony on Wednesday, also inaugurated the mobile STEM and digital labs. These labs are equipped with modern digital learning tools, and will offer hands-on workshops and interactive sessions for students from Class 6 to 10.

To be sure, a mobile STEM lab refers to a mobile laboratory or learning unit designed to teach STEM subjects. It is usually a van or bus equipped with digital learning tools (smart screens, tablets, laptops), robotics kits, science experiment setups, internet connectivity, modular workstations for group projects and demonstrations. These labs travel to multiple schools, especially in rural or underserved areas, to conduct workshops, interactive science demonstrations, project-based learning activities, and teach students especially who may not have access to such resources in their schools.

“The partnership is a significant step towards transforming our district’s educational ecosystem. The mobile STEM and digital labs will not only promote curiosity and innovation among students but also ensure better access to quality education”, said Verma adding that this partnership opens up new possibilities for students who have limited access to advanced learning tools.

“The initiative marks a crucial milestone in our efforts to strengthen foundational and digital learning in government schools. The mobile STEM labs and digital interventions will help create a more engaging and inclusive learning environment for our students, especially in rural and underserved areas,” said basic education officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Rahul Pawar.

“We aim to bridge the digital divide and believe that every child deserves quality, inclusive, and future-oriented education. The mobile labs would help cultivate creative thinking and 21st-century skills among students”, said director, HCLFoundation and global CSR head at HCLTech, Nidhi Pundhir.

The HCLFoundation is also working with visually impaired students through robotics and assistive tech-based training, and has helped reintegrate over 6,000 out-of-school children into the formal education system, said officials.