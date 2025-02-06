Gr Noida: Bird festival hosted at Surajpur Wetland 

In a bid to promote eco-tourism and wildlife conservation, Bird Festival 2025 was held at Surajpur Wetland in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Organised by Uttar Pradesh’s environment and forest department, the festival was opened by police commissioner Laxmi Singh and district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Organised by Uttar Pradesh’s environment and forest department, the festival was opened by police commissioner Laxmi Singh and district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from bird watchers, environmental enthusiasts, and students from different schools.

Speaking at the event, Verma emphasised the importance of wetland conservation and maintaining ecological balance. , “Wetlands are crucial for maintaining biodiversity. They act as natural water purifiers, and support numerous species of birds and wildlife. It is our collective responsibility to protect them. We must plant more trees, keep our surroundings clean, and inspire others to do the same,” he said.

A highlight of the festival was the bird watching activity, in which students and wildlife enthusiasts got to observe various migratory and resident bird species at Surajpur wetland.

Notable sightings included the bar-headed goose, known for its incredible high-altitude migration, the northern shoveler with its shovel-shaped bill, and the common pochard, a striking diving duck, among others.

Also, experts provided detailed insights into the different migratory species, their migration patterns, and the role of wetlands in supporting them.

Police chief Singh highlighted the role of eco-tourism in fostering a sustainable relationship between humans and nature.

“Events like these help raise awareness about the importance of preserving our natural resources. Surajpur wetland is home to several migratory birds, and it is our duty to ensure their habitat remains undisturbed,” she said.