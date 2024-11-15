Grater Noida: Man shot dead, three injured in fight over dust raised by moving tractor

A 26-year-old man was shot dead and three others, including a woman, were injured after a fight broke out between two families in Greater Noida’s Rabupura on Friday morning, allegedly over the dust raised by a moving tractor, police said. Three suspects, Nitin Tyagi, Nikhil Tyagi, and Ashu Tyagi, all aged between 25 to 30, who joined Sharma in the fight, were arrested following a gunfight with the police. (Representational image)

By Friday evening, three people were arrested in the case following a brief gunfight, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Deep, 26, a resident of Bhikampur village in Rabupura, Greater Noida. The injured were identified by their first names as Vijaypal, 50, Sunny, 25, and Saraswati, 30, and all three are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Complainant Sheeshpal, 25, who goes by his first name, resides in Bhikampur village in Greater Noida. He has alleged that on Friday, around 7am, when he was going to his fields in his tractor, a fight took place with his neighbours Ranjit Sharma and his brother Pramod Sharma.

“Investigation revealed that on Friday morning when Sheeshpal was going to his fields, Ranjit, who was walking along the road with his brother, asked him to drive slow as the moving tractor was raising a lot of dust. This led to a verbal argument, which later turned violent,” said Raghuvendra Singh, station house officer, Rabupura.

“Sheeshpal called his father Vijaypal to the spot, and the issue escalated. Later, Sharma’s family members and acquaintances also reached at the spot and allegedly made casteist remarks at Sheepal, besides trying to disrobe women of Sheehpal’s family, who too had reached the spot by then,” a police officer said, quoting the FIR.

Both families soon got into a physical fight, police said, adding that suspect Ranjit Sharma opened fire and Kamaldeep, Sheeshpal’s relative, died of a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Multiple videos of the fight were shared widely on social media on Friday. In one video, people were purportedly seen pelting stones, and a man firinf three rounds at the crowd. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A case under sections 191 (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 76 (assault or use of criminal force), 109 (attempt to murder), 125 (act endangering personal life), and 131 (assault or criminal force) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC ST Act was registered against 14 identified suspects, including Ranjit and Pramod Sharma.

“Three suspects, Nitin Tyagi, Nikhil Tyagi, and Ashu Tyagi, all aged between 25 to 30, who joined Sharma in the fight, were arrested following a gunfight with the police,” said Shivhari Meena, joint commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, adding that efforts are underway to nab the others.

.