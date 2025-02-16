Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greater Noida: 132 kV power substation built in Ecotech-10

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Developed at a cost of nearly ₹70 crore, the project has been completed with the support of the Greater Noida authority, officials said.

GREATER NOIDA: The transmission department of the Power Corporation has started a 132 kilovolt (kV) power substation in Ecotech-10, Greater Noida, to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to over 100 industrial units in the area.

The move, officials said, is expected to boost industrial productivity by minimising power outages, a long-standing concern for businesses in Greater Noida’s industrial sector. (HT Photo (Representational image))
The move, officials said, is expected to boost industrial productivity by minimising power outages, a long-standing concern for businesses in Greater Noida’s industrial sector. (HT Photo (Representational image))

Developed at a cost of nearly 70 crore, the project has been completed with the support of the Greater Noida authority, officials said on Friday. The new substation is equipped with two 63 MVA transformers, significantly enhancing the region’s power infrastructure.

The move, officials said, is expected to boost industrial productivity by minimising power outages, a long-standing concern for businesses in Greater Noida’s industrial sector.

“The substation is a crucial step toward strengthening power supply in the industrial sector. The installation of 63 MVA (megavolt amperes) transformers ensures seamless electricity distribution, addressing concerns about voltage fluctuations and outages,” said DK Gupta, executive engineer (transmission division II).

To be sure, 1 MVA equals to 1,000 kVA.

He further highlighted that the substation will provide an alternative power supply option to industries in Sector 10 and nearby areas.

“In case of disruptions at one substation, we now have the capacity to reroute power from the new facility. This redundancy will significantly improve reliability for industries operating in this region,” he added.

With the increasing demand for electricity, the power department is actively upgrading its infrastructure, officials said, confirming that more capacity expansions are planned in the coming years.

“As industries continue to grow, our priority is to ensure they receive a consistent and high-quality power supply. We are working on further enhancing the capacity of substations to keep up with future energy requirements,” he said.

Industrial units in Ecotech-10 and surrounding sectors welcomed the development, citing the importance of reliable electricity for smooth operations.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On