Greater Noida: 132 kV power substation built in Ecotech-10

GREATER NOIDA: The transmission department of the Power Corporation has started a 132 kilovolt (kV) power substation in Ecotech-10, Greater Noida, to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to over 100 industrial units in the area. The move, officials said, is expected to boost industrial productivity by minimising power outages, a long-standing concern for businesses in Greater Noida’s industrial sector. (HT Photo (Representational image))

Developed at a cost of nearly ₹70 crore, the project has been completed with the support of the Greater Noida authority, officials said on Friday. The new substation is equipped with two 63 MVA transformers, significantly enhancing the region’s power infrastructure.

“The substation is a crucial step toward strengthening power supply in the industrial sector. The installation of 63 MVA (megavolt amperes) transformers ensures seamless electricity distribution, addressing concerns about voltage fluctuations and outages,” said DK Gupta, executive engineer (transmission division II).

To be sure, 1 MVA equals to 1,000 kVA.

He further highlighted that the substation will provide an alternative power supply option to industries in Sector 10 and nearby areas.

“In case of disruptions at one substation, we now have the capacity to reroute power from the new facility. This redundancy will significantly improve reliability for industries operating in this region,” he added.

With the increasing demand for electricity, the power department is actively upgrading its infrastructure, officials said, confirming that more capacity expansions are planned in the coming years.

“As industries continue to grow, our priority is to ensure they receive a consistent and high-quality power supply. We are working on further enhancing the capacity of substations to keep up with future energy requirements,” he said.

Industrial units in Ecotech-10 and surrounding sectors welcomed the development, citing the importance of reliable electricity for smooth operations.