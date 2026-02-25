Greater Noida: 24-yr-old shot dead in full public view

Four men on Tuesday allegedly shot a 24-year-old man in Greater Noida to death in broad daylight, police said, adding that three suspects have been arrested and efforts are underway to nab the fourth. The incident sent shockwaves online after CCTV footage of the suspects chasing the man, waving around at least two guns, and then shooting the victim circulated on social media. Police have registered a case of murder against all four suspects at the Ecotech 1 police station, and further investigation is underway. (Representational image)

Police identified the victim as Nitin Nagar, a resident of Luksar village, Ecotech 1 and the suspects as Nitin Singh, Rajesh, Jiten, and Sachin, aged between 25 and 30.

Nitin, Rajesh and Jiten were arrested from Greater Noida, while Sachin is on the run, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am in Luksar village, Ecotech 1, police said, adding that the suspects fired at least three bullets into the victim’s abdomen. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspects were trying to avenge the death of one of Nitin’s brothers Vinay Singh who had been killed by the victim.

After police were informed of the incident, a team of Surajpur police rushed to the spot and Nagar was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

A police officer aware of the investigation said Nagar had been on his way to a relative’s house in the neighbourhood when the four men approached him and picked a fight. “When Nagar attempted to escape, the suspects chased him down and fired shots at him. They pumped at least three to four bullets into his abdomen and later fled the spot,” said the officer.

A CCTV video of partially shows what happened. It begins with Kumar rushing into view, and then falling to the ground. At least three men surround him and try to pin him down, with at least two of them pointing their weapons at Nagar. Then a woman opens the door to her home to chase the suspects away but retreats after they point their weapons at her. They fire multiple rounds into Nagar, who is partially hidden, and flee.

During the investigation, station house officer (Ecotech 1) Arvind Kumar said, it came to light that Kumar and Nitin are neighbours. In 2024, Nagar had a dispute with Nitin Singh’s brother over renting out batteries to handcart vendors, which is what they both did for work.

“Following the dispute, Nagar shot dead Nitin’s brother and was sentenced in that case,” said the SHO, adding that, “Around seven months back, Nagar was released on bail, and since then Nitin had been planning to take revenge for his brother’s death.”

During interrogation, the three suspects who have been arrested revealed that they conducted a recce on Tuesday before the crime. Except, Sachin all are cousins.

Police have registered a case of murder against all four suspects at the Ecotech 1 police station, and further investigation is underway. Following the incident, police deployed heavy force in the village to maintain law and order.

In the 2024 case, five suspects, including Nagar , had chased down Nitin’s brother, Vinay Singh, and his cousin in Luksar and shot him four times over the business dispute.

Following the murder, the police arrested Sundar Nagar, who already had a criminal record, from Greater Noida, while Kumar and two other suspects, Akash and Shekhar, were arrested by Delhi Police on August 19, 2024. One unidentified suspect, who was at large was arrested later.