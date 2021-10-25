Greater Noida: 3 booked for ‘misbehaving’ with int’l shooter Seema Tomar

Police booked three unidentified men on Saturday for allegedly “misbehaving” with a 39-year-old international shooter over parking issues inside her housing complex in Greater Noida on October 9 this year, officials said on Monday.

The complainant, Seema Tomar who shot to fame when she won the ISSF World Cup silver in the trap event in 2010, is the daughter of Prakashi Tomar, popularly known as ‘Shooter Dadi’, one of the oldest sharpshooters in the world. Seema is a native of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

Tomar, who works as a senior clerk in Army cantonment in New Delhi, lives at the Trident Embassy residential society in Greater Noida West. At 2:15pm on October 9, when Tomar returned to her housing complex from work, she saw a car parked at her reserved parking area.

“I asked the security guard to call the car owner and vacate the parking space. Three persons -- the car owner and two other men -- came and refused to remove the vehicle from there. This led to an argument, and they started abusing me. When I took out my cellphone to record the incident, one of them tried to snatch it away from me... Meanwhile, some of the residents reached the spot and helped me,” Tomar said, adding that the trio even threatened her with consequences.

“I have been an international shooter for the past 17 years... I am surprised that the suspects abused me, and even tried to attack me inside my housing complex. I called the police, and filed a complaint in the matter,” she said, adding that there was, however, a delay in filing the complaint.

I had to visit the police station three times before the officials registered a case in the matter on Saturday, Tomar said. “The registration process of FIRs needs to be smooth and timely.”

A case has been registered against the three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) at the Bisrakh police station on Saturday, said the station house officer (SHO), Anita Chauhan.

“The complainant had not met me in person, and it seems that she had filed the case at the local police check post. A sub-inspector had reached the spot after getting information about the incident. We registered the FIR as soon as we received the complaint, and an investigating officer has been designated to probe the matter,” Chauhan said.