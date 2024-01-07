close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida authority holds meeting with realtors

Greater Noida authority holds meeting with realtors

ByVinod Rajput
Jan 08, 2024 05:58 AM IST

A total of 52 out of 96 realtors who are the promoters of the stalled housing projects got their doubts pertaining to the financial dues cleared

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, who is also chairman for the Greater Noida authority, on Sunday met 52 realtors and directed them to make use of the recently announced policy to address the financial issues being faced by the real estate sector.

The Noida authority directed the promoters to make use of the recently announced policy to address the financial issues being faced by the real estate sector. (HT Archive)
The Noida authority directed the promoters to make use of the recently announced policy to address the financial issues being faced by the real estate sector. (HT Archive)

The chairman along with the Greater Noida authority officials had detailed discussions with regards to the financial dues that the realtors had to pay to the authority in order to get permission for registry, mortgage, map approval and additional time to develop the stalled housing projects.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The meeting under the chairmanship of Singh, who is also UP’s industrial and infrastructure development commissioner, was held at the main administrative building in Knowledge Park-IV. A total of 52 out of 96 realtors who are the promoters of the stalled housing projects got their doubts pertaining to the financial dues resolved.

“We explained the calculation method and the total dues to each of the 52 realtors. We also explained them how this policy is helping them and how much dues is being waived off under the provisions of this scheme. They produced their payment slips and their calculations. And then we explained our dues calculated by our team and independent agency. Once their queries were resolved, we explained them the further process,” said Saumya Srivastava additional chief executive officer of the Greater noida authority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out