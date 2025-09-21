The Greater Noida authority is set to construct a cremation ground in Bisrakh in Greater Noida West, addressing a long-pending civic gap, officials said on Saturday. Greater Noida authority to build ₹ 10-crore cremation ground in Bisrakh

“The crematorium will be built on about 20,000 square metres of land, with 40 cremation platforms and a small temple, along with all essential facilities. Provisions for CNG furnace will be made from the start, though its installation will be taken up in the second phase. The site is located near Hanuman Mandir, close to Gaur Chowk,” said Rajesh Nim, senior manager, project (work circle 3), Greater Noida authority.

Estimated to cost around ₹10 crore, the project has completed its tendering process and is scheduled for completion within 18 months. With no cremation facility in the area, residents currently travel to Noida’s Sector 94, Ghaziabad, or Sakipur in Greater Noida for last rites, a situation locals said added distress at a difficult time.

Authority officials said the project was prioritised after repeated requests from residents. “The cremation ground in Bisrakh will be developed with all essential facilities, including platforms for last rites, parking, prayer space and storage. The aim is to ensure that families do not have to travel far at such a difficult time. The work is expected to be completed within 18 months,” said NG Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer, Greater Noida Authority.

According to officials, the project department under work circle 3 will soon begin construction. The facility will include a boundary wall, 40 cremation platforms, a temple, a prayer hall, a wood storage godown, and parking for 120 vehicles. Internal cement-concrete roads will also be laid.

Residents welcomed the move, saying the project meets an urgent need in the fast-growing urban cluster. “Whenever there was a death in the family, we had no option but to travel all the way to Noida or Ghaziabad. At such a painful time, arranging vehicles and moving the body used to add to our grief. Having a cremation ground here will finally ease that burden,” said Shiv Kumar, a resident of Gaur City 2.