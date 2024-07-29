Greater Noida authority to increase agricultural land rates to appease farmers

The Greater Noida authority is likely to increase the rates of agricultural land to be bought from farmers, who are reluctant to sell at the old rate of ₹4,125 per square metre, officials said on Sunday. This decision comes after farmers from 21 villages refused to sell their land at the outdated rate, they added. Last month, the authority’s efforts to buy land in 21 villages at the current rate were unsuccessful as farmers did not agree to sell. (HT Archive)

The exact increase in land rates will be decided in the forthcoming board meeting of the Greater Noida authority, the date of which is yet to be finalised. In June, the authority issued a public notice expressing its intention to buy around 600 hectares of land from these villages for industrial projects, especially with the upcoming Noida International Airport fueling regional growth and investor interest, said officials.

“We have realised that the authority has not regularly increased the rates for buying farmers’ land. Consequently, there is a mismatch between the rates at which the authority buys land and market rates. We have asked the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate to assist in raising these rates to ensure a fair deal for farmers. This proposal will be discussed in the board meeting regarding the hike in land rates,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Meanwhile, farmers have criticised the authority for not increasing agricultural land compensation rates, despite yearly increases in allotment rates for industrial land. The Uttar Pradesh government has repeatedly directed the Greater Noida authority to take measures to acquire agricultural land in response to investor demand, said officials.

Currently, the authority offers ₹4,125 per square metre, whereas the market rate is around ₹15,000-20,000 per square metre, said officials. “Why would a farmer sell his land at ₹4,125 per square metre when the market rate is much higher? The Greater Noida authority should have adjusted these rates annually to reflect market values,” said Manveer Bhati, a farmer leader.

Apart from 600 hectares the Greater Noida authority is also failing to buy small patches of the agricultural land in the partially developed sectors because of farmers’ refusal to sell. The authority’s struggle to buy small land patches in partially developed sectors has hindered infrastructure projects like road construction. Last month, the authority’s efforts to buy land in 21 villages at the current rate were unsuccessful as farmers did not agree to sell.

“We have discussed the issue with the Greater Noida authority and will take appropriate steps regarding the rate increase as per the law,” said Maneesh Kumar Verma, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar district.