Greater Noida bookshop’s website hacked, online payments diverted

Cyber fraudsters hacked the website of a bookshop in Greater Noida West to rob people who placed online orders for books, police said on Sunday, adding that they have received a complaint from the owner of the book shop. The hacking incident came to light on May 10 when a man visited the shop asking for books he paid for online and he was told that online payments are neither accepted nor books were delivered at home by the shop . (Representational image)

Ashwini Kumar, the owner of Bhartiya Book Mart at French Arcade shopping complex in Sector 16B, said the mobile phone number on his website was replaced by cyber fraudsters two weeks ago, and 20 people who placed online orders for books have been defrauded since then, police said.

“We discovered the hack on May 10 when a man came to our shop asking for books he paid for online. We told him we do not take online payments or give home delivery of books. That is when we realised that our webpage has been hacked and instead of our phone number, some other phone number has been put there,” said Kumar.

Sumit Saxena, a resident of Supertech Ecovillage 1, was cheated of ₹7,000 after he placed an online order for books through the online contact number.

“Bhartiya Book Mart is a well-known shop in the locality. So, when I saw online that they are offering home delivery of books, I placed an order by calling the given number. The person on the phone took my address and told me that the books would be delivered in 10 minutes, and I paid him online. However, when I didn’t get the books, I tried to call the number again but that person had blocked my contact number. I went to the bookshop in the evening asking for the books, and that is when I realised that I had been defrauded,” said Saxena.

According to Vinod Yadav, in charge of the cybercrime police station in Sector 36, Noida, a first information report will be registered after police complete a preliminary inquiry.