Greater Noida CEO warns staff after complaints by farmers

Published on Jan 27, 2023 02:44 AM IST

In a related matter, Ritu Maheshwari also directed the land department to remove illegal constructions and encroachments from government land earmarked for residential areas

Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, held a review meeting on Wednesday at the authority’s Sector Knowledge Park-IV office over the matter. (HT Photo)

ByHT Correspondent

The Greater Noida authority has issued a warning to the staff of the urban town planning after several farmers filed complaints against them for delaying the plot allotment process by not issuing lease plan on time.

“If officials delay in issuing lease plan, then action will be taken against them according to law. Every department must carry out their job and provide plots to farmers,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, who held a review meeting on Wednesday at the authority’s Sector Knowledge Park-IV office over the matter.

The Greater Nodia Authority gives residential plots to landowners whose land is acquired for development projects. A lease plan is issued to these owners which allows them to execute registry of residential plots.

In a related matter, Maheshwari also directed the land department to remove illegal constructions and encroachments from government land earmarked for residential areas.

“Officials and bureaucrats at all departments such as land or planning harass farmers who gave their land for the development of the city. When we go to the authority for our plots, the officials do not bother to help us without pressure from senior officials of the state government,” said Praveen Bharatiya, a farmer and activist.

