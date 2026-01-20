Greater Noida: CRPF constable, wife held for assaulting 10-yr-old girl

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable and his wife were arrested Sunday night for allegedly brutally assaulting over household work a 10-year-old girl, who is now fighting for her life in intensive care, police said on Monday, adding that the child had been living with the couple for about 40 days. Police said that they used to frequently harass the 10-year-old over minor chores and berated her. (Representational image)

The accused, CRPF constable Tarik Anwar and his wife Riya Khatun, reside in a CRPF camp in Ecotech 3, police said.

The couple had brought the girl from Malda, West Bengal, after her father left her mother, ostensibly to “care for their two young sons and perform household chores”, investigators familiar with the case details said.

“As the minor’s father left her mother, Khatun, who is a distant relative of the girl, took her in and brought her to her home around 40 days ago,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Ecotech 3.

Police said that they used to frequently harass the 10-year-old over minor chores and berated her. “They used to scold her, saying that ‘we are providing you a better life and you argue with us’, when they used to pressure her for work,” added Singh.

The assault occurred on the night of January 14-15. According to senior police officers, the couple kicked and punched the child and hit her head against a wall during a dispute over household work. As her condition deteriorated, they took her to a local hospital, from which she was referred to a private facility in critical condition.

“The minor is admitted to the ICU and her condition is critical,” a police officer said. Authorities registered a case under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Senior officials of CRPF were informed, and the constable and his wife were arrested late Sunday night.

The girl’s family in West Bengal has been notified and arrived in Greater Noida on Monday. Her statement has not yet been recorded due to her medical state.

The Child Welfare Committee is monitoring the case closely. “We directed police to take strict action. A CWC team visited the hospital and will ensure she receives all necessary medical care, including transfer to a higher institute if needed,” said KC Virmani, CWC Chairman. He added that sections in the FIR would be strengthened after her statement and that she would remain under medical supervision until recovered.