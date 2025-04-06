Greater Noida draws interest from investors, new plot scheme soon

In a recent meeting held at the Greater Noida authority office, several prominent investors expressed strong interest in setting up units in the region, and the authority is now actively exploring ways to allocate suitable land for their proposed projects, officials informed on Saturday. The development follows a high-level meeting held on Friday at the Greater Noida Authority office, where additional chief executive officers (ACEOs) held detailed discussions with representatives from more than ten companies and institutions. (AP)

Several prominent investors have expressed strong interest in setting up units in Greater Noida, prompting the local authority to actively explore land allocation options for their proposed projects, officials said on Saturday.

The development follows a high-level meeting held on Friday at the Greater Noida Authority office, where additional chief executive officers (ACEOs) held detailed discussions with representatives from more than ten companies and institutions. The meeting was organised after investors approached the Uttar Pradesh government with a formal expression of interest to invest in the region.

At this stage, the authority has not disclosed specific figures on potential investment, expected job creation, or the exact land requirements. The meeting primarily served to gauge investor interest and brief participants on available plots and upcoming allotment schemes, officials said.

Among the key participants were FOEII University, Chandan Hospital, Indraprastha Cancer Hospital, Swaraj Agriculture, and SSG Furnishing, officials said. The stakeholders have shown interest in acquiring land to set up industrial units, educational campuses, and medical facilities, they added.

“We are witnessing strong interest from reputed institutions and companies, and our focus is on facilitating smooth land allocation through our upcoming industrial plot schemes. The investors have been informed that GNIDA’s new industrial land allotment scheme will be launched soon, inviting eligible businesses to apply,” said Saumya Srivastava, additional CEO, Greater Noida authority.

Officials provided a detailed briefing on available infrastructure, especially within the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL), highlighting its capacity to support sustainable, future-ready development. “We have institutional and IT plots available that can meet diverse investment needs. The Integrated Industrial Township is designed to support sustainable, future-ready development,” said Prerna Singh, ACEO, Greater Noida authority.

According to officials, representatives from Udyami Mitra, an initiative of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) aimed at supporting MSMEs, were also present during the meeting. While other officials from IITGNL also participated.

In a related development, officials from the Greater Noida authority and IITGNL carried out a site inspection of the Integrated Industrial Township later on Friday. During the visit, they reviewed the progress of previously allotted projects to ensure that construction work had begun.

Regarding the allotment process, the authority said a new industrial plot scheme will be launched soon. As per standard GNIDA procedures, land is allotted through online applications, followed by technical and financial evaluation of the proposed project. “The IITGNL team has been instructed to actively follow up with allottees and encourage them to expedite development, with a focus on generating employment opportunities in the area,” said an official.