Greater Noida: FIR against private hospital after accident victim dies

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the owner, doctors and staffers of a Dadri-located private hospital for allegedly causing death of an accident victim due to negligence, officers said on Friday, adding that the driver of the car that hit the victim has also been booked in the same FIR. The family took Manish to the private hospital in Dadri where the doctors said that it was a minor injury and the patient did not need to be referred to another hospital, the complaint has alleged. (Representational image)

According to the complainant Ram Kumar, a resident of Bisahda village in Dadri area, his son Manish Kumar (21) was heading to Khurja on May 25 afternoon on a motorbike when an unidentified driver of a WagonR car hit him on the Bulandshahr bypass road in Bulandshahr district.

“When we received information about the accident, we rushed to Bulandshahr and found that my son had been taken to a local hospital in Bulandshahr by the 108 Ambulance service by locals and police officers. When we reached the hospital, the doctors informed that my son suffered minor injuries on his left leg and has been given treatment for the same. He was discharged from that hospital on the same day,” said Kumar in his complaint to the Dadri Police Station.

However, on the same evening while returning home, Manish complained of pain in his wounded leg.

“Around 6.30 pm, we took Manish to Naveen Hospital in Dadri where the doctors said that it was a minor injury and they would treat him, and the patient did not need to be referred to another hospital. However, due to their negligence, my son died at the hospital during treatment on the afternoon of May 28,” states the complainant.

On May 29, the father lodged a complaint at the Dadri police station.

“An FIR was registered on Thursday against the unidentified owner of the hospital, doctors and staffers, as well as the unidentified driver of the car that had hit the victim’s bike. Police have sought a report from Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer’s office to carry out a preliminary inquiry into the matter. If negligence is found on the part of the hospital, action will be taken against them by police,” said the officer.

He added that the investigation against the car’s driver will be transferred to Bulandshahr police.

“Since the place of accident is at Bulandshahr, the investigation will be transferred to them to identify and trace the suspect driver of the car,” said Upadhyay.

When reached out, representatives of Navin Hospital refused to comment on the matter.

“The health department will carry out an inquiry into the matter and submit its findings to the police in due time,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (Gautam Budh Nagar district).