Greater Noida: Gang held over 2.5 cr phones theft

Greater Noida: A three-member gang was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing 603 flagship mobile phones worth ₹2.5 crore near Sector 148 Metro station in Greater Noida on April 8 while being transported, police said, adding that all phones have been confiscated. On April 8, a courier company manager alerted police on 112 emergency call number that their container truck driver Arvind was to deliver mobile phones from Malakpur, Greater Noida courier stockyard, to IGI airport in Delhi but he was informed that the vehicle has been found abandoned. (HT Photo)

Police identified the suspects as Arvind Dubey, a resident of Farrukhabad; Abhishek Chouhan, a resident of Etah, and Simran Sethi, a resident of New Delhi.

“On April 8, a courier company manager, Jitendra Singh, alerted police on 112 emergency call number that their container truck driver Arvind (single name) was to deliver mobile phones from Malakpur, Greater Noida courier stockyard, to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, Delhi. But around 2.30am, Singh was informed that the vehicle was found abandoned near Sector 148 Metro station,” said Knowledge Park station house officer Vipin Kumar.

On Singh’s complaint, a case of theft under section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Knowledge Park police station and teams were formed to nab the suspects.

“On Monday, we arrested the three suspects, including the container driver Arvind. He revealed that he planned to steal all the mobile phones with his friends’ help. They were arrested from the Knowledge Park area, and all the stolen mobile phones worth ₹2.5 crore were recovered from their possession,” said Greater Noida additional deputy commissioner of police Sudhir Kumar, adding that Arvind was hired by the courier firm around four days before the incident.

On Monday, police added Section 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 317 (stolen property) of the BNS to the first information report.