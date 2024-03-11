Greater Noida gangster Ravi Kana’s close aide arrested

The Greater Noida police on Monday arrested a close associate of alleged gangster Ravi Kana, and seized 15 trucks, valued at ₹4.5 crore, from the suspect’s possession under the Gangster Act, police said Monday. On January 2, Kana, a resident of Dadupur village in Greater Noida, along with 15 others was booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, also known as Gangster Act, for allegedly taking tenders from major industrialists at lower than market rates by asserting the muscle power and political influence. (AFP/representational image)

SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), the suspect arrested on Monday was identified as Suraj Singh, a native of Bulandshahr and resident of Greater Noida.

“Singh is a cousin of Kana’s and worked closely with him in carrying out extortions and criminal intimidation. On Monday, an FIR was registered against Singh at the Beta-2 police station under charges of extortion, cheating, assault, criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested from ATS roundabout in Greater Noida,” said Khan.

He said Singh is not named as part of Kana’s gang in the FIR that was lodged earlier.

“Singh’s name had not come to fore in any of the past cases registered against Kana; hence, his name is not in the list of Kana’s gang members. However, as per evidence and police investigation, he was actively involved in the gang’s activities and police have also recovered 15 trucks, allegedly purchased by Kana’s ill-gotten funds, from Singh and seized them under Gangster Act. These vehicles are valued at ₹4.5 crore,” said the DCP.

Earlier last month, the police had attached movable and immovable assets amounting to ₹125 crore allegedly belonging to Kana and another of his gang member Rajkumar.

The Section 14(1) of the Gangsters’ Act provides for attachment of ill-gotten assets of criminals in order to choke financial support to organised crime and gangs.

Over the last two months, ten of Kana’s associates, including his wife, have been arrested, but the scrap dealer continues to be on the run.