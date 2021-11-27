Greater Noida hospital lab readied for conducting Zika virus tests

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Saturday said its Molecular Diagnostics and Research Laboratory (MDRL) has started conducting tests for Zika virus. The lab has been conducting Covid-19 tests since April last year.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, said a team of four members, under the guidance of Dr Vivek Gupta (in-charge of laboratory and principal investigator of Virus Research and Diagnostics Laboratory (VRDL), tested the kits provided for testing Zika virus.

“The kits for Zika virus testing have been provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The lab has seven RT-PCR and five automated RNA extraction systems for conducting both Covid-19 and Zika virus tests. There is a separate testing facility for the two viruses in the same lab,” he said.

Dr Vivek Gupta said the laboratory staff have been trained for conducting tests for both viruses. “The lab will function 24X7 and diagnose patients for free. The hospital will also treat patients suffering from Zika virus,” he said.

Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquitoes. Its symptoms are generally mild, lasting for about 2-7 days, and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. The WHO website states that during pregnancy, this virus can cause congenital abnormalities in the developing foetus and newborn.

Dr Vivek Gupta said if a patient suffers from such symptoms, he/she first gets tested for dengue and chikungunya. “If these test reports come negative, then the patient is tested for Zika virus,” he said adding that the test reports come in 8-12 hours.

Dr Sunil Kumar, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said no case of Zika virus has been reported in the district. “Earlier this month, some cases were reported in Kanpur; the cases are decreasing there too. I have not received information about this lab from GIMS. This may be a preparatory measure in case Zika virus cases emerge here,” he said.

In a press statement, the GIMS also said it has been selected as a regional resource training centre for strengthening of first referral units (FRU) from Uttar Pradesh. The programme is running under the Uttar Pradesh Technical Support Unit (UP-TSU) since 2017 and is funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The aim, through this programme, is to strengthen the maternal and child health services to reduce maternal and perinatal mortality and morbidity.