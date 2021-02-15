Greater Noida: Kidnapped boy recovered from Dankaur
Greater Noida: A 13-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday morning from outside his house, was recovered in Dankaur by police on Sunday evening. Police said that the abductors, fearing arrest, dropped the boy near a fuel station and fled the spot.
The family members and local people on Sunday had held a protest at Dankaur police station demanding the child’s recovery. The boy is a student of class 4 in a local school, police said.
Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the boy had gone missing from Noranpur village. “Police formed 15 teams and launched an intensive search in Greater Noida, and neighbouring cities. Police also received information that two suspects were seen going with the child on a motorcycle through Amarpur village. Soon, a police team reached the village,” he said.
The suspects had realised the police movement and they dropped the child near a fuel station and fled, Singh said, adding that the police team recovered the child.
Sandeep, the boy’s uncle, said that two suspects had picked up the child on a motorcycle and then locked him in a room. “The suspects threatened the child and asked him to share his father’s contact number. But he was unable to recall the number,” he said.
On Monday, the boy’s family members again protested outside Dankaur police station demanding arrest of the criminals, police said.
