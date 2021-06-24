Greater Noida: Land freed for dedicated freight corridor project

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has freed up 8,000 square metres of land worth ₹24 crore in Gulistanpur village required for the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) project, officials said on Thursday.

Some people had encroached upon this land on khasra (land record) numbers 176, 177 and 178, the officials said.

“Around 50 staff of the authority, accompanied by a police team, on Wednesday evening removed the structures illegally built by the locals on this government land in Gulistanpur village. We used seven earthmoving machines and as many dumpers to raze the structures. Now, the work on the freight corridor project will be expedited,” said KR Verma, deputy general manager of the Greater Noida authority.

The Indian Railways is laying a 140km rail track from Greater Noida’s Bodaki to Rewari in Haryana. The stretch is part of the 1,400km rail route being laid from Greater Noida to Mumbai port for the DFC project.

“As the land has been freed up, the work on this project will get a boost,” said a railway official, not authorised to speak to media.

In 2006, the Indian Railways had formed a special purpose vehicle -- the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCI) -- to build, maintain and operate the DFC project to boost the economy. Once the project gets complete, goods can be transported from Greater Noida to Mumbai in 20 hours through the new route. At present, it takes almost five days for a container to travel the same distance, the railway official said.

The DFCCI will build residential facilities and corporate offices for the corridor project on about 23 hectares in Greater Noida. The Greater Noida authority has allotted 36 hectares for the corridor project.