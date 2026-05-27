Greater Noida: Man arrested after exchange of fire for robbing constable

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a brief gunfight for allegedly assaulting, overpowering, and robbing a 21-year-old police constable with the help of two acquaintances in Dadri, Greater Noida, on May 20, police said on Tuesday. “Investigation found that the constable was in civil dress. He boarded the vehicle from the Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and was later dropped in Dadri… Since he was abandoned here, the case was registered in Dadri. The 28-year-old suspect, a resident of Etah, was arrested following a brief gunfight in Chithara, Greater Noida,” Pravin Ranjan Singh, DCP, Greater Noida told HT. (Representational image)

They added that a case was registered at Dadri police station and efforts are underway to nab the two other suspects.

The victim, originally from Amroha, is posted as a constable at Jamunapar police station in Mathura, said officials.

In his FIR, accessed by HT, the victim said, “On May 20, I had taken a one-week leave to go home. To reach Joya, about 8.8 kilometres from Amroha. I was waiting for public transport near Sector 62 when a car stopped and enquired about my destination. After learning that I was waiting for a ride to Joya, they gave me a lift.”

“There were two other passengers besides the driver. After travelling a few kilometres, the suspects started abusing and assaulting me. They overpowered me and pushed me out near Bodaki village in Dadri,” it added.

He alleged that the suspects later fled with his bag containing a phone and a wallet carrying his identity cards while abandoning him in Dadri. “I also sustained injuries to my face,” the FIR added.

The constable later approached the Dadri police station, and a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 303(2) (theft) of the BNS was registered against the unidentified suspects.

“Investigation found that the constable was in civil dress. He boarded the vehicle from the Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and was later dropped in Dadri… Since he was abandoned here, the case was registered in Dadri. The 28-year-old suspect, a resident of Etah, was arrested following a brief gunfight in Chithara, Greater Noida,” Pravin Ranjan Singh, DCP, Greater Noida told HT.

“The vehicle used in the crime has also been recovered, and efforts are on to nab his two accomplices,” the DCP added.

An official, requesting anonymity, said, “The arrested suspect’s two accomplices have previous criminal records. However, he has none. On May 20, they had asked him to earn easy money without wasting time. Since the car belonged to the arrested suspect, they joined him. During the robbery just as they spotted the constable’s photo in uniform on his phone, they dropped him off in Dadri.”