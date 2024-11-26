Greater Noida: Man attacks wife with knife, arrested

Greater Noida: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife and a paper-cutter in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh locality, police said on Monday, adding that he has been booked on charges of attempt to murder at Bisrakh police station. Around a week ago as Kaushik visited one of his friend’s home in Greater Noida in Gaur City 1, he had called his wife at his friend’s place. (Representational image)

The victim identified as Anju, 30, (single name), a resident of Ghaziabad, was married to Ishu Kaushik, a native of Kanpur who works at a private firm in Tundla, Firozabad.

“Anju resides with her family in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad. Around a week ago as Kaushik visited one of his friend’s home in Greater Noida in Gaur City 1, he called his wife at his friend’s place,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“On Saturday night, when Kaushik and Anju were talking over an issue, a fight broke out between them. Kaushik got furious and assaulted her. He picked up a knife and attacked her four times causing grievous cut marks on her neck and back,” the officer added.

On hearing screams, Kaushik’s friend rushed to the spot and took the woman to a nearby hospital. “On the complaint of Anju, the Bisrakh police booked Kaushik on charges of 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday. The suspect was arrested from the Charmurti area in Bisrakh,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer, Bisrakh.

“The couple was separated for past some time… Meanwhile, Anju’s condition is also informed to be stable, and further investigation is underway,” Singh added.