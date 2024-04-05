Greater Noida: Police arrest second suspect in liquor salesman murder case

Noida: Noida police on Friday arrested a second accused in the murder case of a liquor salesman who was shot dead after he allegedly refused to sell alcohol to three people as the shop was closed for the day in Greater Noida on Sunday, the police said. The salesman was allegedly shot dead by three suspects for refusing to sell them alcohol after midnight. Liquor vends are mandated to close at 10pm in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)

Around 1.30am on Sunday, 45-year-old Hariom Nagar, hailing from Amroha and a resident of New Haibatpur village in Greater Noida West, was allegedly shot dead by one of the three unidentified suspects for refusing to sell them alcohol after 10pm (the official time to shut down wine shops).

“The second accused has been identified as Manish Singh, 26, a resident of Bulandshahr, who works as a recovery agent for a local financing company that provides car loans in Noida,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya.

Earlier, on April 2, another accused Atul, a resident of Bulandshahr (goes by a single name) was arrested. He also works as a recovery agent, he added.

On Friday, officers from Bisrakh police station were conducting routine checks near the ATS roundabout when the suspect came on a motorcycle. Spotting the police, the motorcycle turned around and began speeding towards Jalpura Pushta, the officer informed.

“He engaged in a gunfight with the police to evade arrest, during which he was shot and injured,” said ADCP Katheriya, adding that a country-made gun was recovered from him and he was admitted to a hospital due to injuries.

The suspect revealed to the police that he and two of his colleagues, who also work as recovery agents, had gone to the wine shop to purchase liquor around 1.30 am. A verbal spat erupted as the salesman refused to sell alcohol to them, and one of his accomplices shot the salesman and fled the spot with the other two.

“Cases like assault and the Arms Act are registered against him in Bulandshahr district,” said police, adding that efforts are underway to nab the third absconder.

“Manish Singh has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code for the liquor salesman’s murder. After his arrest on Tuesday, efforts are on to find and nab the other suspects in the case,” the ADCP said