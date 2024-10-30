Greater Noida: Supertech Ecovillage projects fined 27.3 lakh over pollution

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) Greater Noida has fined two residential projects of Supertech -- Ecovillage 1 and Ecovillage2 -- in the city with a total amount of ₹27.30 lakh for violating environmental norms, officials said on Tuesday. The projects drew official attention after some residents complained through social media platform X, highlighting the deteriorating air quality due to emissions from diesel generator (DG) sets installed on-site. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The UPPCB regional officials imposed an environmental fine of ₹13,80,000 on Supertech Ecovillage 1 project, situated in Sector 1, Greater Noida, following an investigation and finding evidence of air pollution caused by DG sets. Similarly, a fine of ₹13,50,000 was issued against Supertech Ecovillage 2 project in Sector 16B after finding emissions from DG sets in violation of air quality standards, said officials.

“The penalty imposed on the Ecovillage projects serves as a necessary measure to enforce compliance with environmental norms. Diesel generator sets contribute significantly to local air pollution, and projects of this scale must adhere to strict guidelines. Our actions aim to protect residents’ health and ensure that environmental standards are met. We hope this sends a clear message to all developers about the importance of responsible environmental practices,” said Deo K Gupta, regional officer, UPPCB Greater Noida.

“Recovery process of the environmental compensation will be initiated by the revenue department soon,” the official added.

UPPCB officials noted that DG sets are known contributors to both air and noise pollution, posing risks to public health and local ecology.

By penalising these projects, officials said, the UPPCB aims to reinforce the need for eco-conscious development practices, urging developers to adopt clean energy solutions and prioritize environmental sustainability.

“The developer has outsourced maintenance to a private company. We’ve repeatedly urged them to upgrade the DG sets to approved fuel standards, but our concerns have been ignored. The DG sets are used here during power outages,” said Alok Rastogi, a resident of Supertech Eco Village 1.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Supertech Eco Village 2, reported a similar issue. “The situation is no different in our society. The project is currently in National Company Law Tribunal (a quasi-judicial authority dealing with corporate disputes) and the developer has not upgraded the DG sets,” he said.

Supertech Limited declined to comment on the matter.

As per official data, Noida, Greater Noida, and Greater Noida West, have approximately 400 high-rise residential buildings that collectively operate around 1,000 to 1,200 diesel generator sets. The UPPCB currently lacks clear data on how many of these buildings have transitioned to using approved fuels.