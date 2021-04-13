Greater Noida: Three employees of pvt firm arrested for faking robbery of 16 lakh

Greater Noida: Three employees of a private company were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly faking a robbery of ₹16 lakh. Police said they have recovered ₹5.53 lakh in cash from possession of the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Alok Sharma, 30, a native of Bulandshahr, Anil, 32, a native of Auraiya and Awdhesh, 33, from Gonda. They were arrested from Surajpur, police said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida Central, said that around 9:30pm on Monday, Surajpur police received a call from Alok informing that four car-borne criminals looted ₹16 lakh from them in the Sector Omicron 3 area.

Amit Kumar Maan, a sub-inspector, and complainant in this case, said that police reached the spot and found Alok and Anil with a mini truck, Tata Ace. “Anil identified himself as the driver and Alok as a delivery staffer of the company. They said that their vehicle got punched on the way and when they were replacing the tyre, four criminals reached there in a car and snatched ₹16 lakh from them. They claimed that the suspects also snatched their mobile phones,” Maan said.

Police questioned both the persons separately and found discrepancies in their statements. “Anil said that the criminals were in the age group of 20-25 while Alok said they were 40-45 years of age,” Maan said.

When police interrogated the duo thoroughly, they admitted to have faked the robbery, the sub-inspector said.

Police said that the duo revealed about their accomplice, Awdhesh, in this case. “Awdhesh worked as a distributor for the company and he had company’s dues worth ₹12 lakh. Awdhesh asked them to plot the robbery so that he would escape from returning the money to the company,” DCP Chander said, adding that he had promised ₹1 lakh to each of them.

On Monday, the suspects had collected ₹5.53 lakh on behalf of the company and Awdhesh had gone to his residence with the cash. The officials said that police seized the money and also recovered mobile phones of Alok and Anil which they had dumped on the way. Besides, the Tata Ace and a motorcycle have been seized from their possession, police said.

A case has been registered against them under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 411 (dishonesty receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.