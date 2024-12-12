Greater Noida to allot land to 615 farmers from seven villages

The Greater Noida authority has begun implementing the recommendations of a high-level committee formed to address the demands of farmers from seven villages in the region, informed officials on Thursday. A 16-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP), including prominent leaders Naresh Uttam Patel, Harendra Malik, Lalji Verma and Kamal Akhtar, were on Thursday stopped by the police from meeting farmers lodged in Luksar jail. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

As per the directives of the chief secretary and the revenue council chairman, the authority has started the process to allocate residential plots to 615 farmers from villages of Saini, Sirsa, Patwadi, Thapkheda, Ghaghola, Roza Yakubpur, and Itahera. The final eligibility list for the land allotment has already been published, and hearings have been completed, officials informed.

The committee, chaired by the chairman of the revenue council and comprising Meerut divisional commissioner and Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate as members, submitted its report after extensive discussions with the farmers.

Subsequently, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and director general of police Prashant Kumar held a meeting with the authority, police, and administration on December 7 to expedite the land allocation process.

“The process of allocating residential plots to eligible farmers is being expedited as per the high-level committee’s recommendations. Our goal is to complete the allotment within a month,” said NG Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority .

Furthermore, the authority will conduct camps starting December 14 in 62 other villages to determine the eligibility of 3,532 more farmers for land allotment. The first camps will be held in Sirajpur and Kailashpur, with officials from the land department present to verify documents such as land records, Aadhaar cards, and farmer certificates.

“We are working swiftly to allocate plots to 615 farmers from seven villages. Camps will also be set up in 62 villages starting December 14 to verify the eligibility of 3,532 farmers,” said Girish Kumar Jha, officer on special duty, Greater Noida authority.

“Only those farmers whose names are listed in the land records before January 28, 1991, and who are native to the region will be eligible for the land allotment,” he said.

Officials said the authority has already issued letters for the finalisation of lease deeds for farmers whose lease-back agreements have been approved by the government. The process is expected to be completed within a week.

Pawan Khatana, Western UP in-charge (BKU-Tikait faction), said, “The atmosphere is tense, and farmer leaders are in jail. Until they are released, how can things proceed smoothly, and how can the right decisions be made? The villages are not in a position to hold camps as farmer families are suffering.”

“First, the farmers should be released, and their demands addressed because they have committed no crime. The matter should be peacefully resolved through dialogue and implemented effectively on the ground,” said the farmer leader.