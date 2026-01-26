Greater Noida to build 3 nurseries for better green cover

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to develop new plant nurseries in three key sectors of Greater Noida, officials said on Sunday. To engage expert agencies, the Greater Noida authority has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) and invited proposals from interested agencies to set up and operate the nurseries as part of its broader environmental and urban greening initiatives. (HT Archive)

The move is part of measures to expand the green cover in Greater Noida city, grappling with the severe air quality index during most of the winter season, they added.

“A nursery will be developed over an area of about 15,769 square metres (sqms) in the G-1 block of Alpha-1 sector, for which the reserve price has been fixed at around ₹7.75 lakh. Another, larger nursery is planned in the G-4 block of Alpha-2 sector, covering nearly 23,785 sqms, with a reserve price of about ₹11.75 lakh. In addition, a third nursery will be built in Techzone-4 sector over an area of 6,000 sqms, with a reserve price of approximately ₹3 lakh,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority told HT on Sunday.

To engage expert agencies, the Authority has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) and invited proposals from interested agencies to set up and operate the nurseries as part of its broader environmental and urban greening initiatives.

The nurseries will be allotted on a licence basis for five years initially.

“If the selected agency’s performance is found to be satisfactory and the nursery is operated efficiently, the licence period may be extended by another three years, subject to periodic review. The land will be used strictly for nursery-related activities, including cultivation and sale of plants, saplings and gardening material, and that no permanent construction will be permitted at the sites,” said another official, requesting anonymity.

The project is also expected to play a key role in improving the availability of quality plants and saplings for parks, green belts, housing societies and roadside landscaping.

“By encouraging organised nursery operations, the Authority aims to support environmental conservation efforts and ensure a steady local supply of planting material for ongoing and future infrastructure projects,” said the official.

Interested agencies can submit their proposals till February 4, after which the technical bids will be opened on February 6.

The authority officials described the project as an important step towards making Greater Noida greener, cleaner and more environmentally sustainable, while also contributing to a healthier urban environment for residents.