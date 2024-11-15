Greater Noida to hire agency to address waterlogging woes using censors and AI

The Greater Noida authority on Friday said it will introduce censors and artificial intelligence and other innovative methods to address the waterlogging issues faced by residents in the city and to that end, it is currently in the process of hiring an expert agency with the capabilities to harness the latest technology for finding permanent solutions to the issue. The agency to be hired will install sensor based cameras so that real time updates about the condition at these spots can be received and on the basis of the information, action can be taken to resolve the issue, aid officials. (HT Archive)

Officials said the authority has invited applications from expert agencies and given them a month’s time to apply.

The authority has received multiple complaints from citizens about waterlogging and how it has made life tough for them on a daily basis.

In view of the perennial waterlogging complaints, the authority carried out a survey and identified at least 21 spots, where waterlogging is a grave issue for residents, and also regular commuters.

“It was after identifying these 21 spots that the authority invited applications from the expert agencies so as to use latest innovative technology to addressing the waterlogging issues. The expert agencies that apply for the project will have to give presentations about their action plan to address the issue and then we will select one,” said AK Singh, general manager, Greater Noida authority.

The authority has already repaired the road that has been broken due to waterlogging during the rainy season and wants the agency to help the authority’s water works department design channels to drain out rainwater at these 21 spots, said officials.

“The agency to be hired will install sensor based cameras so that real time updates about the condition at these spots can be received and on the basis of the information, action can be taken to resolve the issue,” said Singh.

The spots where waterlogging is a major issue includes Shahberi road, Dadri road near Haldoni, Tilapta on Dadri road, Sujrapur near fuel station, Datawali and Jagat Farm among others.

“These waterlogging points lead to congestion during peak traffic hours. The authority must design the road, drain and pavement at these points in a manner that water in these areas drains out without causing damage to the road. The authorities must look for a solution before the rainy season when the situation goes from bad to worse. If the authority is successful in draining out water, the road will not develop potholes,” said Sanjeev Sharma, general secretary, Industrial Entrepreneur Association.

Sharma, along with a delegation, recently gave a representation to the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG demanding a solution to the waterlogging and traffic congestion. “We informed the Greater Noida authority officials that a lot of foreign entrepreneurs having business in Greater Noida use this road on a daily basis. The regular waterlogging and traffic jam issues reflect badly on the city’s image,” said Sharma.