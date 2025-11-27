Greater Noida to launche-cycle project for last-mile connectivity

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to start an E-cycle project to provide last mile connectivity to commuters. The project will be handled and funded by a private agency which will recover the cost out of the advertising process at its kiosks, said officials. At its latest board meeting last Saturday, the authority approved the citywide e-cycling project on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. (HT Archive)

The authority will provide 25 square metres of space to build kiosks/stands for the cycles.

“The project aims at boosting last-mile connectivity and reducing pollution. The board has approved the project and it will be implemented as per the rules,” said Ravi Kumar NG, Greater Noida authority, CEO.

At its 141st board meeting last Saturday, the authority approved the citywide e-cycling project on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. The agency selected through e-tendering will set up docking stations across the city, added officials.

“It is a significant project for a rapidly growing city like Greater Noida, where the service is expected to ease traffic load, offer an affordable last-mile connectivity, and help curb emissions,” said an official.

However, the project failed in Noida as nobody used the facility, added officials.

The Noida authority had rolled out its e-cycle project on Noida Foundation Day in 2023 to promote eco-friendly mobility for office-goers and residents. The operator was awarded the mandate to run e-cycles at 62 docking stations. At the launch, the company opened 31 stations and promised to scale up to all 62 within four months.

However, the project began to falter, and soon, most stations became inactive. The authority later found that the operator had failed to fulfil key obligations under the agreement — including station installation, cycle availability and service maintenance, added officials.

The CEO set up a three-member probe committee which flagged several gaps in the operator’s performance and sought explanations from the Noida Traffic Cell (NTC), which oversaw the project. Notices were issued to the operator.

Officials also noted irregularities such as repeated changes in company directors and requests to shift docking station locations — delays that further derailed implementation.

With the service fully non-functional, the authority has initiated proceedings to blacklist the operator. Officials said they have closely studied Noida’s failure while designing their new project.