Greater Noida: Traffic curbs on eway for Int’l trade show on Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 11, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Union minister of road transport and highway Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate the exhibition at around 11am

Noida: Traffic movement on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be briefly affected on Wednesday due to a VIP movement for the four-day international trade show being organised at the Expo Centre, officials said on Tuesday.

The vehicles going from Chilla border to Greater Noida via Noida Expressway will be diverted to take left at Sector 14-A flyover and then directed towards Sector 15, Sector 16, Sector 18, etc. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Union minister of road transport and highway Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate the exhibition at around 11am.

“The traffic movement will be briefly halted on the Noida Expressway and near the Expo Centre,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic), adding that the vehicular movement will be restricted from DND Flyway to the programme venue during the minister’s movement.

Over 1,000 brands from about 100 countries will participate in the Bauma Conexpo India 2024, an international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, etc.

The vehicles going from Chilla border to Greater Noida via Noida Expressway will be diverted to take left at Sector 14-A flyover and then directed towards Sector 15, Sector 16, Sector 18, etc. The traffic going from DND Flyway for DND Flyway Loop and Noida Expressway will be directed to go straight to Sector 16, Rajnigandha Chowk and then DSC road, a traffic advisory stated.

Similarly, traffic coming from Agra to Noida via Yamuna Expressway will be stopped near Jewar toll plaza and directed to Sabauta underpass and then Jahangirpur. The traffic coming from Pari Chowk will be diverted to Surajpur and then Greater Noida west, it added.

The traffic police have advised people to plan their travel accordingly to avoid traffic congestion. For any help, police can be approached on the helpline number 7065100100.

