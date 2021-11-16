Greater Noida: Two months later, man arrested for raping niece at Kasna home

Police arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday for allegedly raping his niece, 18, in Greater Noida in September-mid this year, said officials.

The suspect is a resident of Kasna in Greater Noida. Ranpal Singh, senior sub-inspector, Kasna police station, said that the man and his niece’s family are also neighbours.

“On the day of the incident, the suspect’s family members were away, and he called the victim to his house to prepare some bread for him. He allegedly entered the kitchen and locked the door from inside, and sexually assaulted the victim,” he said.

He had also threatened the 18-year-old of consequences, if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The scared victim returned home and “did not disclose the matter to her family members because of his threats, and social pressure”.

As the victim’s family members had been questioning her about the change in her behaviour, she finally told them about the incident on Sunday.

The victim’s father approached the police on Sunday night, informing them that the suspect had raped his daughter two months ago, Singh said. A case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (rape) at the Kasna police station on Sunday night.

“The suspect had fled his home after the FIR was registered. We conducted a search on Monday and arrested him from Khanpur village in New Delhi,” Singh said, adding that the suspect was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.