Greater Noida: Two wardens held over BTech student’s suicide

The Knowledge Park police on Sunday arrested two hostel wardens in connection with the suicide of a second-year BTech student at a private hostel in Knowledge Park-3, officers said on Monday. "During the investigation, the role of the two hostel wardens emerged. They were absconding after the case was registered and were arrested on Sunday with the help of local intelligence," a Knowledge Park police officer said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Satyanarayan Pandey, 54, and Dharam Singh Sikarwar, 47, both wardens at the hostel where the student was residing. They had been wanted in the case since an FIR was registered last week.

Police said Satyanarayan Pandey, originally from Garhwa district in Jharkhand, and Dharam Singh Sikarwar, a resident of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, were working as wardens at the hostel at the time of the incident. Both were produced before a court, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The case pertains to the death of a second-year BTech student who allegedly died by suicide during the intervening night of January 23 and 24. The student was a resident of Bhognipur in Jhansi district and was staying at the private hostel at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, the student’s family lodged a complaint alleging harassment and abetment to suicide by hostel authorities. Acting on the complaint, the Knowledge Park police registered a case under sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officers did not reveal specific evidence leading to the arrests citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The police said the investigation is continuing to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the student’s demise and whether any other individuals were involved. According to police, the two were apprehended near Sharda roundabout in Greater Noida.