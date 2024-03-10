Greater Noida West gets first ever foot over bridge

Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma on Sunday inaugurated Greater Noida West’s first ever foot over bridge (FOB) on the 130 Metre Road near the Ek Murti roundabout in Sector 16B, people familiar with the matter said. Parliamentarian Mahesh Sharma inaugurated Greater Noida West’s first ever foot over bridge on the 130 Metre Road. (Ht Photo)

Work on the FOB began in December last year and it has been built at a cost of ₹5.39 lakh, they added.

“The FOB will be helpful for residents who were facing difficulty crossing the road,” said Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, who was also present on the occasion. “The double-engine government has taken big decisions and development work are being done in the area. This is also one of the development work. Seven FOBs will be developed for Greater Noida residents soon,” he added.

These proposed over bridges are to be located at Omega Shopping Complex in Omega 1, in front of the collectorate office in Surajpur, near Durga Talkies Junction in Ecotech 2, near Kailash Hospital in Knowledge Park 1, at Apeejay International School in Knowledge Park 3, near Nirala Estate Township and Artha SEZ in Techzone 4, and near Supertech Eco Village and Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital in Sector 1, Greater Noida.

Mahesh Sharma said: “I am overwhelmed by the support I am receiving. I have been developing the area and will continue to contribute to development in the future.”

Sharma, who has been representing the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency for a decade, was last week retained by the BJP for the fourth time from the seat for the upcoming general elections.

Residents welcomed the newly inaugurated FOB. “We have difficulty crossing the Ek Murti roundabout main road due to traffic and speeding vehicles. The FOB will be a big help,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida West.