Greater Noida shifts to night garbage lifting

Greater Noida The government has kicked off a pilot project of night-time garbage lifting in three busy markets in the city as daytime waste collection has proved to be a struggle, officials said on Monday. Greater Noida authority’s assistant CEO Shrilakshmi V S urged residents and shopkeepers to support the shift by ensuring waste is handed over properly and not dumped in open areas. (HT Archive)

The shift to nighttime waste collection is aimed to start the day with cleaner roads, ease congestion and bring markets closer to “continuous-cleaning” standards followed in larger metropolitan centres. The pilot, rolled out in the Jagat Farm market, Surajpur and Aicher markets, comes after persistent complaints from shopkeepers and residents about overflowing bins, late pickups and the health risks posed by waste accumulating through the day.

Traders said peak business hours often leave little room for sanitation vehicles to enter the lanes, resulting in garbage piling up in corners and attracting stray animals. “We’ve been asking for this for a long time. In the daytime, the lanes are packed and the garbage trucks can’t even enter properly. If waste is lifted at night, the market will at least start clean every morning”, said Mukul Goyal, a shopkeeper in Jagat Farm.

“Night-time lifting allows us to clear the bulk waste before the morning rush, which directly improves hygiene levels in commercial zones. Three teams have been deputed in Surajpur, Aicher market and Jagat Farm market as of now. If the model works, plans are afoot to expand it to other parts of Greater Noida too over the next few months”, said Gaurav Baghel, assistant manager, health department, Greater Noida authority.

