Gzb triple suicide: Family’s negligence played role, says UP women commission chairperson

The chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, on Friday evening, met the parents of three minor half-sisters who jumped to their death from their apartment in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The period for filing claims and objections is now fixed from January 6 to March 6, 2026. (Sakib Ali/HT)

Babita Singh Chauhan, the chairperson said, “I inquired about the reasons behind the incident from the family. They said that the girls were mad about Korean games… these games have a last stage that asks the player to die by suicide. There are many other games due to which children have committed suicide in the past. But I’m surprised that there were so many people at their home and no one stopped the girls, and there was no supervision on their activities even if they were using their phone till 4am. The addiction did not happen in a day. The police are investigating the matter,” Chauhan said.

To be sure, the police have ruled out the involvement of any task-based games behind the incident.

The Ghaziabad police have maintained in their ongoing investigation that the girls were deeply immersed in Korean popular culture and spent long hours watching K-dramas, K-pop videos, and related content.

Chauhan appealed to children to stay away from social media and also urged their parents to supervise their activities.

“Such an incident happened due to the family’s negligence. Their parents must also state why the girls were not going to school. The death of three girls in an incident is a matter of grave concern and grief,” said Chauhan.

Chauhan said that after the incident, she passed instructions to the district magistrates in the state that homework/projects from schools should not be sent on the mobile phones of children studying up to Class 5, instead, it should be sent to the mobiles of their parents.