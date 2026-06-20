Hapur robbery accused killed in police encounter

LUCKNOW: An accused wanted for robbery at a businessman’s house was killed in a police encounter in Hapur on Thursday night, police said. Accused was wanted for June 1 dacoity at the residence of businessman Narendra Agrawal. (Representative photo)

The deceased, identified as Shyam, 28, carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. He was wanted for June 1 dacoity at the residence of businessman Narendra Agrawal.

Shyam allegedly opened fire on a joint police team.During the exchange of fire, head constable Manoj Kumar was injured and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Hapur superintendent of police (SP) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said police spotted a suspicious motorcyclist during a vehicle check on Bulandshahr Road around 10.30pm.

“Shyam allegedly fired six rounds at the police personnel. Police retaliated, injuring him. He was taken to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the SP added.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, live and spent cartridges and a motorcycle from the spot.

In the early hours of June 2, armed assailants allegedly entered Agrawal’s house, held his family hostage and demanded ₹2 crore in cash. When they denied, the accused tied them up, confined them to a room and ransacked the house, police said.

The accused allegedly fled with around 1.25 kg of gold jewellery, silver articles and cash worth several lakhs. Police identified the accused through CCTV footage and technical surveillance inputs.

According to police, Shyam had multiple criminal cases, including dacoity, robbery and charges under the Gangsters Act, registered against him in several districts.

On June 7, police arrested five accused, including suspended Uttar Pradesh Police constable Vicky Gautam, who investigators identified as the mastermind. Police recovered ₹24 lakh cash, jewellery, mobile phones, motorcycles and firearms.

Gautam was suspended from service in 2024 after remaining absent from duty without authorisation. He had earlier been arrested in a case involving old currency notes and allegedly developed links with other gang members while in jail.