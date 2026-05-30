HC seeks U.P. govt reply on Noida workers’ protest arrest petition

The Allahabad High Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its reply on a petition concerning journalist Satyam Verma who was arrested last month on allegations of instigating workers to carry out violence during the Noida labour protests. A division bench comprising of justices Salil Kumar Rai and Devendra Singh directed the state counsel to file its counter affidavit on the habeas corpus writ petition. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A division bench comprising of justices Salil Kumar Rai and Devendra Singh directed the state counsel to file its counter affidavit on the habeas corpus writ petition.

Verma was separately booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on May 13. The petition filed on behalf of Verma by his wife, challenges his arrest, detention and remand.

The petition alleges serious procedural irregularities in the arrest and custodial transfer process and has accordingly sought his release along with preservation of electronic and documentary evidence relating to the detention.

Verma was arrested from Lucknow on April 17. It was alleged that Verma had an important role to play in the violence, arson and spread of disorder during the workers’ protest, as he attempted to disrupt public order by provoking people in various areas.

Workers across Noida were protesting for hike in their wages and improved working conditions. On April 13, incidents of vehicle burning, trespassing and stone pelting were reported at a few places, following which police resorted to lathi-charge and detained hundreds of workers and seven activists involved in the protest.

The court has fixed July 13 as the next date of hearing.