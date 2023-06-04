Homebuyers in Greater Noida protest against developer for delay in project delivery

Homebuyers at the Hemisphere housing project in Greater Noida’s sector 27 protested on Saturday against the developer’s six-year delay in delivering their units. Construction has been halted for the past six years, and the developer has yet to promise when the project will be completed. Homebuyers said only the pillars and walls of the towers have been built to date, and the site has appeared abandoned for many years. (HT Photo)

Royalgolf Link City Projects Private Limited, a real estate firm, launched this housing project on 100 acres of land in 2015-16, promising completion in three-and-a-half years. However, despite the seven-year wait, the developer has yet to deliver any units to the buyers. The project will have approximately 450 units in 14 towers of 2BHK, 3BHK, and 250 villas delivered in three phases. However, only the pillars and walls of the towers have been built to date, and the site has appeared abandoned for many years, said homebuyers.

“We booked a flat in 2016 because the developer promised delivery in three-and-a-half years with a six-month construction grace period. We paid the developer 80% of the total flat cost. But the project is still far from finished. We feel cheated by the developer, who has now handed over the project to Migsun Group, which has also failed to address our grievances,” said SK Srivastav, a buyer who has also filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (Rera) seeking justice.

On Saturday, many apartment owners gathered at the site and decided to intensify the agitation if the developer did not come forward to address their concerns and deliver the units.

“The developer defrauded approximately 600 buyers who purchased the units in 2016. He took our hard-earned money and misappropriated it. When most buyers have paid their flat costs, where are the funds because no money has been spent on building this project? We have approached the police, Rera, and other agencies for justice. We hope that our plight is heard and that the authorities pay attention to us,” said another buyer, Gaurav Jain.

Royalgolf Link City Projects said the project was nearing completion, and they will soon give possession to buyers. “We have completed the work in many of our units and applied for completion from the Greater Noida authority so that we can start offering possession to buyers. The project was pushed back due to legal issues, which have now been resolved. We collaborated with the real estate firm Migsun Group last year under a project management consultancy model, and the delivery is nearing completion,” said a spokesperson for Royalgolf Link City Projects.

Meanwhile, the real estate firm Migsun Group, which took over the project under the PMC model in June 2022, said that work at the site is slow due to funding issues.

“We’re hard at work on the project. However, the pace of work is determined by the funds provided by Royalgolf Link City Projects Private Limited,” said Sunil Miglani, managing director of Migsun Group.

“We will look into the issues raised by the homebuyers and take appropriate action in this issue of late delivery,” said Greater Noida authority officer on special duty Saumya Srivastava.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON