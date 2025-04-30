Illegal brick kilns raided in Greater Noida; 2 units shut

GREATER NOIDA: Acting against illegal mining and environmental violations, a joint team of Gautam Budh Nadar district administration in coordination with the regional officer of the Pollution Control Board, fire department officials, and police, inspected several brick kilns operating in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday, adding that at least two kilns were shut down for violating rules. The team inspected brick kilns located in village Mahmadpur, Dakwala, and Jhanjhar Road, Asmanpur Kothi late Monday. (HT Photos)

Officials said that the team inspected brick kilns located in village Mahmadpur, Dakwala, and Jhanjhar Road, Asmanpur Kothi late Monday.

“Two brick kilns were found operational without valid permissions, while one kiln was found non-operational at the time of inspection. The fire department was called on site to extinguish fires at the active brick kilns and halt operations immediately. Raw bricks were demolished to prevent further processing,” said Utkarsh Tripathi, district mining officer.

Officials said that numerous complaints had been consistently registered on the IGRS portal (for public grievances) regarding unauthorised brick kiln activities in these areas.

“It was found that the concerned brick kiln operators had not deposited the requisite regulation fees nor obtained the mandatory no objection certificates (NOCs) from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board,” he added.

Officials said that illegal brick kiln operations not only result in substantial loss of government revenue but also contribute to environmental degradation and promote unauthorised mining activities.

“Strict enforcement is necessary to safeguard public health and government interests,” the mining officer said.

Officials said similar surprise inspections of brick kilns across the district would continue in the coming days to ensure strict compliance with regulations.

“We have also issued warnings against any future violations. Ongoing inspections are being carried out in the area to ensure strict compliance,” said Vikash Mishra, regional officer of UP Pollution Control Board (Greater Noida).

Last week, the UPPCB Greater Noida, acting on complaints registered by locals with the Central Pollution Control Board on social media, had issued a notice to a brick kiln operator in Dhoom Manikpur area. The department directed the operator to submit a point-wise compliance report within one week, detailing adherence to all conditions laid out in the consent to operate.