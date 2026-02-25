Illegal groundwater extraction: Builders, GNIDA responsible for delay in action, UPPCB tells NGT

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) in an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), has placed responsibility for delayed action against 22 real estate projects accused of illegal groundwater abstraction on the non-responsive project proponents (builders), and delayed coordination from the Greater Noida authority (GNIDA). The matter has been listed for final hearing on April 23, 2026. (Representaional image)

The affidavit was taken on record during a hearing held on January 27, 2026, before a bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A. Senthil Vel. The order and affidavits were uploaded on the tribunal’s website recently.

The matter pertains to a petition filed by an applicant Prasoon Pant, alleging illegal extraction of groundwater by 22 projects in Greater Noida and Greater Noida West.

As per earlier directions of the tribunal, the authorities were required to verify the source of water being used by these projects and take action, including imposition of environmental compensation, where violations were established.

In its reply affidavit, on January 23, 2026, the UPPCB informed the tribunal that despite issuance of notices, it had received only 10 responses from the 22 identified projects, while the remaining 12 had failed to submit any reply.

The tribunal order recorded the board’s submission stating: “That it is submitted that the UP Pollution Control Board has received only 10 representations and remaining 12 have not submitted any response.”

To verify if the projects were using treated sewage water or abstracting groundwater illegally, the UPPCB stated that its regional office in Greater Noida had written on December 10, 2025, to the CEOs of both Noida and the Greater Noida authority, seeking verification from official records. However, the affidavit records, that no reply was received from either authority, following which a reminder was issued on January 17, 2026.

The affidavit further states that the Greater Noida authority, through a letter date January 20, sought details of the project cost of the 22 developments so that environmental compensation equivalent to 1% of the project cost could be imposed, as directed by the NGT.

In response, the UPPCB informed the authority on January 21, 2026, that it had furnished the project cost details of 21 projects, noting that the cost of one project - M/s Galaxy Plaza - was not available at the time.

During the hearing, counsel for the Greater Noida authority submitted that a list of 22 projects had been provided by the UPPCB and pointed out that some builders had purchased treated STP water from Noida, details of which were placed on record.

Counsel for the applicant (Prasoon Pant) sought four weeks to obtain instructions and verify the submissions.

Taking note of the submissions, the tribunal recorded the statement made on behalf of the UPPCB, and stated: “Learned counsel submits that now the action in accordance with law will be initiated against those projects. Hence, he is permitted to file further report at least one week before the next date of hearing.”

The bench also allowed the prayer made on behalf of the Greater Noida authority to file an updated status report within eight weeks.

The matter has been listed for final hearing on April 23, 2026.

The case has remained under scrutiny for several months, with the tribunal earlier granting additional time to authorities to complete verification of water sources used by the projects, amid concerns that delays were allowing alleged violations to continue without closure.